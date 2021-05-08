May 8, 2021, 5:23 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84322398
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s Daei and Parvin on 20th century Asian team

Iran’s Daei and Parvin on 20th century Asian team

Tehran, May 8, IRNA – The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS ) put names of two Iranian legends Ali Daei and Ali Parvin on the Asia Men Team of the XXth Century.

The team included the best soccer players of Asia between 1901 and 2000.

Iran has two players and Japan, Korea, and Saudi Arabia each have three players on the team.  

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =