Iran’s Daei and Parvin on 20th century Asian team

The team included the best soccer players of Asia between 1901 and 2000.
Iran has two players and Japan, Korea, and Saudi Arabia each have three players on the team.
9417**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, May 8, IRNA – The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS ) put names of two Iranian legends Ali Daei and Ali Parvin on the Asia Men Team of the XXth Century.
The team included the best soccer players of Asia between 1901 and 2000.
Iran has two players and Japan, Korea, and Saudi Arabia each have three players on the team.
9417**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Tehran, August 21, IRNA - Iran’s football legend, Ali Daei, has been chosen among the best…
Tehran, July 25, IRNA – The Asian soccer federation (AFC) has put Ali Daei on a list of legends…
Tehran, April 5, IRNA – In an opinion poll carried out by a popular sports show on Iranian…
Tehran, Nov 10, IRNA – Few minutes before the second leg of the Asian Champion League’s final…
Your Comment