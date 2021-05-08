Bolivia, Iran to formulate cooperation program

Choquehuanca and Tafreshi met on Saturday in La Paz, Bolivia’s capital city to hold talks on bilateral ties.

The Bolivian VP said that his country is keen on expanding cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in particular in the industrial fields and advanced sciences, including nanotechnology.

“We are interested in benefiting from scientific and industrial achievements of Iran in our country,” Choquehuanca stated.

For his part, Tafreshi noted that Tehran is ready to cooperate with the Latin American country in common areas of interest and help Bolivians meet their requirements.

The two sides agreed upon formulating a joint cooperation program for the future of relations between the two friendly countries.

The Iranian ambassador to La Paz held talks with other Bolivian officials on the expansion of mutual ties as well as the increase of cooperation between the two nations in international issues.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish