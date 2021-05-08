Pres Rouhani: Iran in 4th peak of coronavirus

President Rouhani made the remarks at the national anti-coronavirus headquarters meeting in Tehran.

At his remarks, the president appreciated people who followed health protocols during the past days to perform religious rituals during the holy month of Ramadan.

All Iranian provinces have been through the peak, said the president while expressing regret over witnessing UK dangerous variant with a mutation in the country.

At the end of his remarks, the president thanked medical personnel, doctors, and nurses who have been making efforts to help people counter the deadly virus since its outbreak.

Coronavirus has killed over 3,280,000 worldwide since its outbreak in December 2019.

The number of dead in Iran has passed 74,000.

1483**1424

