Iran urges Germany to review German figures role in Iran’s sanctions

Speaking in a meeting with the German Ambassador to Iran Hans-Udo Muzel, Bagheri Kani called on Germany to address the condition of the Iranian prisoners in Germany and also the role of German figures in cruel sanctions against Iran especially those related to humanitarian issues like medicine, food and medical equipment.

Referring to Iran’s plan as a new member of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, he said the international human rights bodies should put on their agenda reclaiming the rights of Palestinian, Yemeni, Iraqi and Syrian women and girls who have been abused by the occupiers, aggressors and terrorists.

He noted that reclaiming the rights of Iranian women and girls which were violated by the US and European cruel sanctions is the important mission of Iran as the new member of the UN Commission on the Status of Women.

