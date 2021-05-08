Iran envoy: Palestine, an issue for all humanity

Speaking on the occasion of International Quds Day in Minsk mosque, Yari said that the designation of the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan by the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomenin is inspiring for the awakening and solidarity of the nation of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in support of the oppressed nation of Palestine.

He said it also serves the goal of keeping alive the casue of liberating the first qibla of Muslims and practicing the Qur'anic teachings where they preach fighting oppression.

Iran has always highlighted the importance of continuation of support for the Palestinians by Muslim governments and nations as well as freedom seekers in the world.

Reiterating Iran's support for oppressed Palestinians, Yari said that holding referendum is the only solution for maintaining sustainable peace in Palestine.

