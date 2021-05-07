Zionists consider JCPOA as Diplomatic Intifada: Rabiei

The issue of Holy Quds is not only the priority of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but also the priority of the Islamic Ummah, as well as independent countries and prominent liberal and justice-seeking intellectuals," Ali Rabiee was quoted as saying by IRNA on Friday.

The land of Palestine, not as geography, but as a symbol of the creation of a fake state with murder, genocide, coercion in an age in which the claimants of democracy and human rights target many oppressed countries with their missiles and bombs. The issue of Jerusalem and Holy Quds is not only a holy place, but also a symbol of the sectarian occupation called Zionism against the great Islamic culture and religion.

The spokesperson for the Iranian government said: "The occupying Zionist Regime has always tried to remove this priority from the minds of the Islamic community and in recent years, in a divisive move, has tried to introduce Iran as a security problem by fomenting false conflicts."

He went on to say that whenever Iran moves in its rightful position towards a constructive interaction with the world, the Israeli regime seeks to disrupt, in its view, a path that runs counter to its oppressive interests.

"The JCPOA as a symbol of the success of the Islamic Republic of Iran and constructive interaction has been targeted by the Zionists from the first day and is still continuing," Rabiei added.

"In my opinion, the Zionists considered JCPOA s a 'Diplomatic Intifada"'against them and did their best to thwart it. This is clear from the efforts and panic reactions of the Zionists."

He pointed out that from the first day, the Zionist regime tried to provoke others to take steps to prevent the implementation of the agreement. "That is why, from the physical assassination of nuclear scientists to the assassination of the dignity and personality of our diplomats, the regime did not spare anything and continues his destructive actions," The spokesperson for the Iranian government said.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish