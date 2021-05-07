4th JCPOA Joint Commission meeting ends in Vienna

The fourth round of Vienna talks, which began at noon today with the resumption of the joint JCPOA meeting, ended an hour ago, and all sides reiterated their seriousness to achieve the outcome in the shortest possible time.

Participants at the meeting discussed the prospects for a possible US return to the JCPOA and assurances of full and effective implementation of the deal by all sides.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi is heading the Iranian delegation to the talks with Enrique Mora who is the Deputy Secretary-General of the European Union Foreign Service heading the EU delegation.

Prior to the meeting, bilateral meetings were held between Araghchi and Mora.

Araghchi arrived in Vienna on Thursday evening to participate in the fourth round of the talks.

In a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, the Iranian diplomat said that the first priority in the talks was to serve the interests of the Iranian people.

He stressed Iran's national interests are the only priority for the negotiating delegation.

Hoping that issues could be resolved in a shorter time, he said the duration of talks is of secondary importance for the delegation as it is focusing on safeguarding national interests as the first priority. Emphasizing to be able to resolve the issues in a shorter time, the political deputy for the Ministry.

