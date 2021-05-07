Hamas: Comprehensive strategy needed to take back Holy Quds

The Palestinian News Center quoted Haniyeh as saying in that message that "On this blessed International Quds Day, and at these fate-making and historical moments I announce to the world Muslims that two major developments are occurring here in occupied Palestine. The first one is that the occupied holy Quds is experiencing its worst and most perilous possible conditions, struggling with severe hardships and deprivations, due to the Judaizing process imposed by the Zionist regime of Israel, and increased efforts of that usurper regime for the deportation of the Palestinian residents of that holy city.

The second threat is Israel’s efforts for imposing its hegemony at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, from where the Grand Prophet’s ascendance to Heaven took place and is a part of the identity of the Islamic Ummah (nation), as well as the Arabic, and even Christian identity of Jerusalem.

But the positive point is the pious and brave resistance of the holy Quds residents, who are defending the historical and original identity of that sacred city with their very simple and limited possibilities.

They are at the head of the war front of the defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and although there are electric gates, they recently managed to defeat the enemy at the mosque’s Al-Amood entrance.

The popular Intifada and resistance are willfully, and relying on a solid strategy pursuing its grand objective of liberation of the holy Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, although they are faced with the enemy’s most advanced facilities.

I also appreciate Iran’s resolute support for the Palestinian resistance and fortifying the Palestinian nation, including Tehran’s every year efforts for the prestigious holding of the International Quds Day, especially in the Islamic and Arab countries.

The political, media and popular political Jihad will continue till achieving our grand ideal, which is the liberation of the holy Quds, and preserving its Islamic and Christian identity."

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish