Iran, Portugal stress expansion of parliamentary ties

In the meeting that took place in the Iranian Embassy in Lisbon, Morteza Damanpak-Jami and Luís Graça discussed the two parliaments’ ways to support political, economic, cultural, and academic relations.

The Iranian ambassador gave a report of the developments in the friendly ties between Iran’s Majlis and the Portuguese Parliament in economic, political, cultural, and scientific fields.

Referring to the good progress in the ties, Damanpak-Jami said that due to the US sanctions, despite the companies’ tendency to keep and enhance commercial relations, the economic relations between the two countries are very low.

He hoped that with sanctions to be lifted soon and the coronavirus pandemic to improve, economic relations between Iran and Portugal would grow as in the past.

Graça opposed the US inhumane sanctions on Iran, especially the maximum pressure policy, and hoped that the new government of the US would take up a positive and constructive approach toward the nuclear the issue and other international ones.

He also hoped that the Vienna talks would lead to removal of the sanctions.

