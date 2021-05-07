Iran’s envoy to China: New Chapter of Zionist regime’s brutalities observed

Jeshavarz-Zadeh who was participating in a webinar on the occasion of the International Quds Day in which Iranian and Chinese thinkers and researchers had participated in Beijing, added that the apartheid regime of Israel is now not only massacring the Palestinian Muslims but is also creating tough conditions for the Arab Israelis and invades their home every day.

He said that the fasting month of Ramadan is of great significance for the Muslims, and there are many Qur’anic verses and sayings by the grand Muslim figures about its grandeur, but while the world Muslims are fasting and performing their religious rituals in this month, the Palestinian brethren are being invaded, tortured and looted by the usurper Zionists in their own territories.

The Iranian ambassador to China said that the philosophy of nominating the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Quds Day by the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini (P), was to defend the denied rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation and mobilize the Islamic nations to support the liberation movement of their occupied lands.

Keshavarz-Zadeh expressed satisfaction with Beijing’s stands on Palestine, saying that the Chinese government has never ignored the rights of the Palestinian nation and for instance, voiced strong objection against the transfer of the US Embassy from to the occupied Holy Quds (Jerusalem).

He also appreciated Beijing’s strong condemnation of the recent Zionist regime terrorist attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz.

The Iranian envoy meanwhile expressed deep regret over the fate of some 5,000 Palestinian prisoners in horrendous Israeli prisons, who are deprived of even minimum living standards, including proper medical care under the added prevailing Corona pandemic difficulties.

He said that materialization of God’s promise for the victory of righteousness over falsehood is close today than ever before, and hoped to witness the unity of with world Muslims, unified resistance against the Zionists’ never-ending expansionist tendencies, and liberation of the Muslims’ first Qibla, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the holy Quds from under the US-Israeli hegemony.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish