Imam Khomeini’s Quds Day, an initiative for victory of justice: Russian official

President of the Talysh Diaspora of Russia and member of Russian Council on inter-ethnic relations Ismail Shabanov told IRNA on Friday that the Founding Father of the Islamic Republic of Iran late Imam Khomeini and then Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need to attach importance to the issue of Palestine; so, the World Quds Day is being held broader and greater every year.

The Russian cultural activist then pointed to a verse in the Holy Quran, where the Almighty God says every person who follows up God, the Prophet and the believers, will be victorious because the army of God will be triumphant.

He believed the issue of Palestine is not only a matter for the Palestinian people.

He said all the problems the Islamic world faces emerge from the territory which is occupied so justice will spread through Muslim countries when Palestine experiences justice.

Those who dislike unity among Muslim nations are trying to indoctrinate nationality as the main priority of the Muslim countries in order to divide Muslims, he warned.

Shabanov went on to say that the stance by Iran’s Supreme Leader on normalization of ties with the Zionist regime "as unacceptable", revitalizes hope for the liberation of Quds among the Palestinian people.

The Russian figure also praised Ayatollah Khamenei for his remarks on Palestine, when the Supreme Leader stressed that Iran does not see the issue of Palestine as a tactical and mere political or strategic matter, but Tehran considers it an ideological issue; so, every Muslim is obliged to work hard to liberate the Islamic territory.

He expressed confidence that the Islamic Revolution of Iran is a frontrunner in paving the ground for the emergence of Imam Mahdi (A.S.), and that the Islamic country will do its best to unite Muslims to pursue the liberation of al-Quds.

