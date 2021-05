Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik pardoned the prisoners on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr which comes on the first day after closure of the Holy month of Ramdan, said Najafi.

Najafi said that Oman pardoned 66 Iranians last year as well.

Thanking the Sultan for his kindness, he also said that Iran has recently asked Oman to free the Iranian prisoners who lack private complainants.

