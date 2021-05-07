Freedom-loving media must expose Zionist crimes: Iran envoy

Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a message on the occasion of the International Quds Day said on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims and freedom-seekers of the world once again sent their hearts to the Holy Land of Palestine and respond positively on the call Imam Khomeini to liberate the Holy Quds and liberate the oppressed people of Palestine from occupation and oppression of the cancerous and evil Zionist regime.

He quoted Ayatollah Khamenei that fighting for liberation of Palestine as Jihad In the way of God is an obligatory and desirable duty in Islam.

“Today, 73 years after the illegal occupation of Palestinian land, the Judaization of Jerusalem and the growing efforts of the Zionist regime to expand illegal settlements and expel the Palestinians from this holy city continue,” he said.

The ambassador went on to say now the battle in Quds has become a battle of identity, a battle for right and legitimacy and the historical, political and cultural nature of this city.

He added the issue of Jerusalem and Palestine remains the most central issue in the Islamic world. The people of Gaza are in a difficult situation, and the Zionist regime has increased its crimes in the shadow of news blackout.

“Moreover, the Zionist regime's declaration of Jerusalem as its capital with the support of the United States as the prelude to the "deal of the century" along with the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem has been added to all the destructive and inhumane acts of the Zionist regime,” noted the envoy.

Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a staunch supporter of the liberation of Holy Quds, has for several years proposed a comprehensive and democratic solution to the return of all Palestinian refugees by holding a referendum with the presence of the original Palestinian people, including Muslims, Christians and Jews in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and establishing an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

He added resisting the conspiracies of the occupying regime in Jerusalem and its treacherous supporters, including the conspiracy to normalize relations with this bloodthirsty and child-killing regime, is more important today than ever.

The envoy stated the signing of the so-called Ibrahim Agreement by several governments violating the rights of the Palestinians encourages the Zionist regime to continue its occupation and inhumane actions.

He said Quds Day is the day of unity and solidarity of the Islamic Ummah and their unanimous outcry for help to the oppressed and downtrodden of the world.

Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini went on to say the two great and freedom-loving nations of Iran and Pakistan have always smashed their clenched fists on the mouth of world's arrogant powers and its illegitimate child, the usurper regime of Israel, and their call for "Holy Quds belongs to us" has resonated in the ears of history.

He added undoubtedly, with God's help, today we are closer to the liberation of Quds than in the past, and in the light of the awakening of Islamic nations, the congregational prayer of Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque is near, which is the divine promise and tradition that the oppressed will inherit the earth and it will sure come true.

