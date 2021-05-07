Number of foreign students increased 3.2 times in Iran: Deputy Min

Mojtaba Sadighi, Deputy Minister of Science, Research and Technology of Iran, told IRNA on Friday that the official data show that the number stood at 18,000 students in 2013, while the figure stands at 58,000 now.

He further emphasized on the development of welfare amenities at Iranian universities, noting that 70 percent of university kitchens have been equipped between 50 to 100 percent in recent years.

The Ministry of Science, Research and Technology has attached importance to construction of new dormitories as well as solving problems of existing student houses, he added.

In last Iranian calendar year (ended in March 20, 2021), 30 percent of 100 old dormitories have been renovated using student welfare fund and aids from donors, Sadighi said.

Eight sport, student and welfare projects were inaugurated in the present of the deputy minister, head of student affairs organization and governor general of Ilam province.

