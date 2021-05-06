Progress has been made in lifting JCPOA related sanctions, Vaezi says 

He further said that based on reported attained, some progress have been made in the issue of lifting the JCPOA-related sanctions.

In response to a question Thursday night about some serious disagreements in the negotiations, the senior official said that given the fact talks are still going on, steps taken so far are promising so certain claims that there are some disagreements leading to disruption of the overall negotiation process are not true.

He further pointed out that with the current procedure, it could be predicted thanks to the skill and capabilities of the Iranian negotiating team, lifting of sanctions will not be out of reach while observing the red lines of the country's top decision-making authorities.

Vaezi added that one thing to top agenda in this situation is Iran's national interests.

The official further noted that with the present process of the Vienna talks, as the President emphasized in the cabinet meeting, the complete lifting of sanctions is not out of reach and we must all follow the same path.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish