Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 6

--- Rouhani slams Israel as enemy of Palestine, entire region ahead of Int’l Quds Day

Iran’s president on Wednesday denounced Israel as the enemy of Palestinians and other nations in the region, but said the Zionist regime’s occupation of Palestine will not last forever.

“The Zionists are the enemies of the region, of security, of Palestinian people and of their neighbors, and they are the executioners and tyrants of [contemporary] history, who have displaced millions of people from their homes,” President Hassan Rouhani said at a weekly cabinet session on Wednesday as supporters of the Palestinian cause were preparing to mark the International Quds Day worldwide.

--- Iran: Vienna talks would have stalled if US had insisted on keeping sanctions

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday denied a report that the United States does not intend to remove all its sanctions on the Islamic Republic in order to reenter the 2015 nuclear deal.

“If the United States had insisted on such matters, the talks would have halted by now,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told IRNA, referring to the ongoing discussions between Iran and the remaining parties to the landmark agreement, known as the JCPOA, in Vienna to revitalize it.

--- Iran’s Constitutional Council allows top military commanders to run for president

Under a set of new, specifically-defined qualifications, top military commanders in Iran are now allowed to run for president, and a long-running public debate about whether or not men of the military should be able to contest presidential elections has been effectively settled.

Iran’s Constitutional Council, which interprets the Constitution and vets candidates’ qualifications based on those interpretations for general elections, announced on Wednesday that earlier, broadly-worded criteria had now been clarified in specific detail.

--- Hamas Issues ‘Final’ Warning to Zionist Regime

GAZA (Dispatches) -- The military wing of Hamas movement on Wednesday warned that the occupying regime of Israel to stop its aggression against Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem Al-Quds.

Muhammed Deif, chief of staff and supreme commander of Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, issued a "final” warning to the Zionist regime against its planned eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in the neighborhood.

--- Intifada Readier Than Ever to Uproot Occupiers

TEHRAN (Dispatches) -- The chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces said Wednesday that the Palestinian intifada is ready more than ever to uproot Israeli occupiers with the support of the resistance front and the Islamic world.

"We warn the Zionist regime, which has recently suffered the bitter and deadly blows of the resistance front and the powerful Palestinian intifada, … that the intifada, which has evolved from throwing stones to launching rockets and is on the verge of deterrence, is readier than ever to uproot the occupiers with the help of the resistance front and the Islamic Ummah,” Major General Muhammad Baqeri said.

--- Hashd al-Sha’abi: U.S. Troops Target Iraqi Forces

BAGHDAD (Dispatches) -- The chairman of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi has denounced the destabilizing role of US troops in the Arab country, saying they are targeting Iraqi forces instead of supporting them.

Falih al-Fayyadh urged the Iraqi government to call for an end to the presence of American troops who must leave the country under a resolution passed by Iraq’s parliament in January 2020.

--- Saudi Arabia sets the stage for tactical outreach to Iran

TEHRAN – In a dramatic turnabout, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler has called for better ties with Iran but is this renewed interest in mending ties between Tehran and Riyadh genuine or a tactical shift necessitated by developments in the international arena?

Iranian analysts and news media outlets have attempted to provide answers to this question over the past few weeks after a wave of speculations began in the wake of the emergence of several press reports in Western media suggesting that officials from Iran and Saudi Arabia held a direct meeting in Baghdad for the first time in years.

--- US refusing to lift all sanctions on Iran: report

TEHRAN – The United States still refusing to lift all the sanctions it has imposed on Iran and this refusal may bring Vienna's nuclear talks to a halt, according to Iran’s state TV.

The news came amid ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries in the Austrian capital of Vienna over how to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). During the Vienna talks, Iran has called on the US to lift all the sanctions it has imposed on Iran after signing the JCPOA. However, Press TV said that the US is not considering removing all the sanctions.

--- Over 140m Kwh of electricity generated from renewable sources in a month

TEHRAN – Iranian renewable power plants generated over 140 million kilowatt-hours (Kwh) of electricity in the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- April 20), IRNA reported.

Electricity generation from renewables in the said month led to economizing on the consumption of natural gas by 40 million cubic meters while saving 31 million liters of water and also prevented the emission of 91,000 tons of Green House Gases (GHG).

