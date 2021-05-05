Nasrallah: Zionist regime’s life has come to an end

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah who was speaking on Wednesday on the occasion of the upcoming International Holy Quds Day, added that there are factors today that increase our responsibility for liberation of the Holy Quds.

Addressing the Zionists, he emphasized that their usurper regime has no future and its life is over, adding, “So do not waste the lives of your youth in vain.”

The Hezbollah secretary general said: Sound mind necessitates the exit of the entire usurpers of a land by force, and delivering it to its real owners.

He said that there are certain reasons and factors that have increased our responsibility for liberation of the Holy Quds and Palestine, but briefly speaking, the Palestinian ideal is the most sacred objective in the world.

***Liberation of Holy Quds near at hand

The Hezbollah secretary general meanwhile said that the recent developments show that the liberation of the Holy Quds is very near at hand.

“So long as the Palestinian nation keeps up campaign for the liberation of their usurped lands they will not be left alone and without supporters, as this is a shared responsibility for the world freedom lovers, who stand by the side of the Palestinians and the Muslims,” he said.

He said that among the factors leading to our increased responsibility for liberation of the Holy Quds there is the readiness of the Palestinians who stand wholeheartedly and selflessly, and the full combat readiness of the staunch resistance movement.

***Martyr Qassem Soleimani’s role unforgettable

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said that Palestine naturally belongs to the Palestinians, and there is no doubt about it.

He added that the praiseworthy role played by the late Martyr Qassem Soleimani is inscribed in the minds of the resistance fighters throughout the Islamic world, including the Palestinian liberation combatants.

“His very effective presence side by side of the resistance forces throughout the region is truly unforgettable for good,” he further stressed.

