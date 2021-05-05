Prominent Lebanese cleric praises Iran’s ‘noble stand’ about Palestine

Speaking as a guest speaker in the 2nd International Holy Quds Congress, Sheikh Yusuf Hanina added that throughout the history of Palestine it has been subjected to numerous invasions, but they have all been defeated thanks to the Muslims’ resistance, and now too, we are at the threshold of defeating the Zionists in this region.

The prominent Sunni Lebanese clergy said that the Zionists’ defeat in Palestine is for sure, adding that these victories are gained thanks to the steadfast bravery of our Palestinian brethren.

“The Palestinian youth with their tight fists and by dedication of their dear lives have always resisted against the Israeli usurpers of their lands, and will keep on doing so till embracing victory,” he added.

Sheikh Ghazi Yusuf Hanina stressed that the Holy Quds is the first Qibla (direction towards which the Muslims pray) of the Muslims and the Grand Prophet’s ascendance to heaven began from the holy mosque in Quds, which is the reason why that land is so sacred for the Muslims.

“Many renowned Islamic clergies and other Muslims have been martyred in this region in defense of the sanctities of Islam,” he added, stressing that “On International Quds Day the entire world Muslims will prove that they are standing side by side of the oppressed Palestinian nation.”

The 2nd International Holy Quds Congress which began a few hours ago in Holy Qum, Iran, will continue its activities for two days and 30 renowned thinkers and intellectuals from Iran, Palestine, Malaysia, India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, France, Argentina, Iraq, Turkey, Chile, the UAE, Lebanon, Syria, Britain, Canada and Tunisia will exchange viewpoints in it on liberation of the Holy Quds.

