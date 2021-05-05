Iran foreign ministry following up death of Swiss diplomat: Spox

He said the Foreign Ministry has been in contact with the Swiss embassy in Tehran since the accident, adding the foreign ministry is waiting for the outcome of the investigation to be clarified by the competent authorities.

Khatibzadeh further stated that the body of the deceased diplomat has been transferred to the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization for necessary examinations.

Final result of examination will be submitted to the Swiss Embassy in Tehran once they are completed, the spokesperson added.

He said the Swiss Ambassador to Tehran has also had meetings with relevant officials in the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday and exchanged views on various aspects of the issue.

The spokesman stressed that the Foreign Ministry will certainly everything necessary in this case.

Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that the death of Swiss embassy staff in Tehran is under investigations and the results will be released.

Foreign Ministry expressed condolences over the sad occasion.

Earlier, Emergency Department spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi said a 52-year-old woman fell down a high rising building in Kamranieh district, north of Tehran.

He added that the woman was one of the members of Swiss embassy in Tehran.

He noted that the accident has been verified and suicide is rejected.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish