Envoy: Iran extending cooperation hand to regional states

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the elimination of tensions with all states, Masjedi pointed out.

The passing of time and the occupation of Quds does not legitimize the occupying Zionist regime, he further noted.

He stated that the liberation of Quds is possible through resistance and jihad, adding that applying a compromise approach against the occupation, force, and weapons is illogical.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he underlined that the new US administration will be forced to accept Iran's demands and remove the imposed sanctions.

The Iranian government and nation will not succumb to coercive demands as they did not step back against Trump, he added.

