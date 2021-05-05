Liberation of Quds closer than ever: Hezbollah official

The facts and experiences show that liberation of Palestine is possible only through people and armed resistance, said Hezbollah representative in Tehran Abdullah Safi al-Din in the Second International Congress of the Holy Quds in Qom.

Zionists understand nothing but the language of arms, Safi al-Din said, adding that popular resistance against Zionism should also be strengthened.

Referring to the two anti-terrorism heroes – Iran’s General Qasem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes – who were assassinated by the US in January 2020, he said that both martyrs spent their entire lives supporting the Palestinian cause and liberation of Palestine.

The harder the enemy tried to implement plots, including the Deal of the Century and to consign the issue of Palestine to oblivion, the stronger the will of Palestinians became to liberate the Holy Quds, Safi al-Din said.

The second International Congress of the Holy Quds started on Tuesday with the participation of thirty scientific and cultural figures from Iran, Palestine, Malaysia, Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, France, Argentina, Iraq, Turkey, Chile, the UAE, Lebanon, Syria, Canada, and Tunisia.

