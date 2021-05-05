Foes unable to stain the Islamic Republic: commander

In a political conference attended by the Ground Force commanders and staff, General Heidari suggested that the army should maximize its participation in voting in the looming presidential election in Iran as ordered by Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as the commander-in-chief of armed forces.

“Participating in elections is one of the ways to give the Islamic Republic in Iran legitimacy and acceptance," the General said, adding that the foes were campaigning to hurt the legitimacy of the system among Iran’s faithful nation.

He also underlined that ‘exciting participation’ in the election has a direct effect on national security and invaluable power assumption of the Islamic Republic.

