Iran's sitting volleyball referees appreciated

On the occasion of World Volleyball Day, the Federation commended some of the influential figures of sitting volleyball who have been active in their specialized field for at least 10 years.

These individuals ranging from players, coaches, referees to technical and executive officers have been received letters of appreciation.

Iran's sitting volleyball team is regarded as the first power in the world and has received all the international honors over the past three decades.

