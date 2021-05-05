COVID-19 kills 349 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 349 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 73,568, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

15,872 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,449 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,039,427 patients out of a total of 2,591,609 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,499 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She went on to say that 16,511,987 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

