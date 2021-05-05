Countering Israel goes on till Quds’ freedom: Abu Sharif

Fighting the Zionist regime is a duty of every Muslim, said Abu Sharif in a virtual meeting about the Holy Quds and Resistance, adding several Islamist groups took form in the past few decades but soon faded away because they lacked the spirits of fighting the World Arrogance and didn’t have liberation of the Holy Quds among their goals.

He also said that fighting the Arrogance and supporting the Holy Quds are among the secrets of the continuance of the Islamic System in Iran despite all the attempts made by the arrogant countries.

Quds Day was an innovation of Imam Khomeini, he said, adding that Quds belongs to all Muslims, not just to Palestinians.

The fact that the Resistance is no longer limited to Palestine and includes several Islamic countries has terrified the Zionist regime.

Commemorating martyred Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani, Abu Sharif said that General Soleimani organized resistance groups in different countries with little equipment and formed a huge front against Israel.

He went on to say that the fact Gaza Strip can resist Israel or Lebanon can create equilibrium is due to General Soleimani’s efforts and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s support for Palestinians.

He also added that the normalization of ties with Israel is doomed to fail.

