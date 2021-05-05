Differing Hebrew, Arab stances towards JCPOA

Following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 US presidential election, the nuclear deal dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and relationships in the Middle East faced challenges and changes. The US withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018 derailed the nuclear accord and provided the Arab-Hebrew axis with an opportunity to find a way to get closer hoping that they could put pressure on Iran and isolate the Islamic country.

However, the result of the 2020 presidential election in the United States changed the course and an administration entered the White House, whose diplomats and politicians played key roles in drafting the nuclear deal. The US has dispatched representatives to pave the way for the country’s return to the international agreement; although, Tehran has had no talks with the representatives, because Washington is not a member of the deal following the 2018 withdrawal.

All sides have expressed optimism on the pace of negotiations despite there are disagreements such as numbers of types of sanctions, which should be lifted. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has emphasized that the nuclear talks have had 60 to 70 percent progress and that the Americans are seemingly serious in this round of negotiations and they say that they want to lift sanctions.

***Progress of negotiations and Saudi crown prince’s conciliatory tone

After the US showed seriousness to revive the JCPOA and the Joint Commission meetings in Vienna have been developing, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed readiness to reestablish ties with Iran, which has been welcomed by Iranian authorities.

Financial Times daily has recently reported that there have been direct talks between high-ranking Saudi and Iranian officials in order to improve relations.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited four regional countries (Iraq, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait), which is a sign that the Islamic Republic is seeking to improve ties with neighboring countries and Arab littoral states of the Persian Gulf region.

Observers believe that the change of behavior of certain Arab states especially Saudi Arabia took place after the US showed seriousness to return to the JCPOA.

***Isolation of the Zionist regime

When Saudi Arabia and other Arab states want to change their attitude towards Iran, Israel is being left alone in the region. The Zionist regime had embarked on terrorist acts and sabotages to halt peaceful nuclear activities of Iran. The regime even tried to stop progress of nuclear talks; so, they dispatched some officials to the US to dissuade American authorities of returning to the JCPOA, but the attempts doomed to failure several times.

Following the Zionists’ disappointment of pursuing diplomatic strategies to dissuade the Biden administration from reviving the nuclear deal, Israel claimed that the new agreement between the US and other powers with Iran will definitely lead to a war. The threat shows that the regime wants to affect the Vienna talks desperately, but the threat to initiate conflict will remain an empty slogan.

