Israel doomed to annihilation by God’s law: Cleric

In his speech in the Second International Quds Conference in Qom city, Abd ul-Fattah Navvab said that defending the oppressed and criticizing the oppressor is a historical precedent that has been mentioned in international treaties and Universal Declaration of Human Rights, but great powers don’t observe those rights and exploit them to achieve their own goals.

Navvab underlined that standing against oppression is has also been recommended in the Jewish scripture and defending the oppressed is among the principles of the Jewish faith.



In the Jewish scripture, Navvab added, killing people has been mentioned among the severest crimes and bloodshed has been described as the most important criminal act in essence with the religion texts.

Indeed, oppression against a nation is the broadest and severest kind of oppression and all that is being imposed on Palestinian nation today is considered oppression… and this oppression will come to an end like one before, he underlined.

The Second International Congress of Holy Quds is held virtually on May 4-5 in Qom city. Thirty science and cultural figures from several countries, including Iran, Palestine, Malaysia, India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, France, Argentine, Iraq, Turkey, Chili, UAE, Lebanon, Syria, UK, Canada and Tunisia, gave speech in the event.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish