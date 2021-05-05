May 5, 2021, 12:05 PM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84318699
0 Persons

Tags

Afghanistan politician terms Palestine, Quds as Muslims’ 1st priority

Afghanistan politician terms Palestine, Quds as Muslims’ 1st priority

Kabul, May 5, IRNA - Secretary General of Afghanistan's National Welfare Party Mohammad Hassan Jafari urged all Muslims to stand against Israeli occupiers and consider Palestine and Quds as their first priority.

Speaking to IRNA, Hassan Jafari referred to World Quds Day as a memorial of the late Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini and as a pattern for all Muslims.


He added that Muslims are committed to support Palestine and expel Zionists from this country.


He went on to say that liberating Holy Quds and Palestine are the first priority for the Islamic World.


Hassan Jafari expressed regret on the attempts made by some Muslim countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Zionist regime.


He noted that the US and Israel are trying to stop progress in all Islamic countries.


He also referred to assassination of Iran's IRGC top commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iranian nuclear scientists, saying it happened because he fought West and Israel.  

9376**1424


Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 10 =