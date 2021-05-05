Afghanistan politician terms Palestine, Quds as Muslims’ 1st priority

Speaking to IRNA, Hassan Jafari referred to World Quds Day as a memorial of the late Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini and as a pattern for all Muslims.



He added that Muslims are committed to support Palestine and expel Zionists from this country.



He went on to say that liberating Holy Quds and Palestine are the first priority for the Islamic World.



Hassan Jafari expressed regret on the attempts made by some Muslim countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Zionist regime.



He noted that the US and Israel are trying to stop progress in all Islamic countries.



He also referred to assassination of Iran's IRGC top commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iranian nuclear scientists, saying it happened because he fought West and Israel.

