Iran, Iraq exchange views about border issues

In the meeting held in a joint border crossing with Ramazan Ahmed al Davoudi- Iraqi border official at Sulaymaniyah in east of Iraqi Kurdistan region, Iran’s Border Guard Commander Brigadier Ahmad Ali Goudarzi stressed the importance of expanding interactions to establish security and order in joint borders.

Aim behind such a meeting was to discuss ways to prevent illegal traffic in borders, Iranian commander noted.

Then, the border official underlined the need to develop brotherly and friendly cooperation in borders and hold regular meetings in order to take effective steps towards ensuring security in borders.

Length of western and southwestern Iranian borders with Iraq is about 1,600 km.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish