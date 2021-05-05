Iran strongly supports Palestinian people: Official 

Speaking during an international conference on the Holy Quds held virtually in the central Iranian city of Qom, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Zionist regime of Israel has reached a stalemate.

He said that the International Quds day is going to be held within the next few days while the Zionists have received heavy blows in the occupied lands, which he said showed just a small part of the anger of the resistance movement for the aggressions and destabilizing measures of the Zionist in the region.

The official also referred to the leaders of some Arab countries, including the UAE and Bahrain, normalizing relations with the Zionist regime of Israel over the past year under the pressure of Washington, what he said was a circus-like show in the White House.

The Zionist officials are seeking to restore their status which is rapidly going to collapse, Amir-Abdollahian said.

He noted that the UAE and Bahrain had no role in the resistance movement so that their betrayal will not be a blow to the Palestinian cause.

The official, however, noted that their betrayal of the Islamic values and that the Palestinian people would be unforgettable and unforgivable and they will face the negative impacts of their measures in the future.

Iran has always had a calculated and accurate strategy to defend the security, peace and stability in the region and to defend the Palestinian people and the Iranian security as well, he said.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that a new Intifada has begun in Bait ul Muqaddas during the holy month of Ramadan that is not to calm down.

