Bahraini cleric: Resistance reaching super military power in region

Sheikh Abdullah al-Daqqaq made the remarks at the virtual congress in Qom, a city in west of Iranian capital, on Tuesday.

The second International Congress of Holy Quds kicked off in Qom on May 4.

Although Western countries are after guaranteeing existence of Israel, Islamic Republic of Iran and Resistance movement play a powerful role [in the fight against the Zionist regime of Israel] in the region, the Bahraini cleric said.

Quds Day belongs to all Muslims, and all Islamic Ummah should mark the great Day, he added.

Each year, Islamic countries hold rallies on World Quds Day named by the father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini, in Iran to express support for the Palestinian people.

Al-Daqqaq described the Quds as great which is occupied by pressure.

As he noted, Quds lands should be returned to real owners.

Quds Day is a symbol of annihilation of the occupying Zionist regime, he stated.

He went on to say that Islamic countries and the Middle East nations are not dependent on the fake regime which as he noted will be destroyed soon as the Resistance movement is developing and expanding.

Some 30 cultural and scientific figures from Palestine, Malaysia, India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, France, Argentina, Iraq, Turkey, Chile, UAE, Lebanon, Syria, England, Canada, Tunisia and the host country have taken part in the two-day virtual International Congress on Holy Quds in Qom, Iran.

