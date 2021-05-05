Official says arrogance front will be defeated against Resistance

Speaking in the 2nd International Congress of Holy Quds, Avanj said that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iran has taken a firm stance against Zionists which has made all Muslims happy.

He urged all Muslims including men, women and youths to support Palestine.

He condemned occupation of Palestine by the Israeli regime saying, Palestine has never belonged to a single tribe.

He criticized the efforts made by some of the Islamic states for normalizing relations with Israeli regime.

He went on to say that the Islamic Revolution has always been after liberating Muslims from intellectual and cultural colonization.

He pointed to failure of the Zionist regime conspiracies like the ‘Deal of Century’.

The second International Congress of Holy Quds is held with participation of 30 scientific and cultural figures from Iran, Palestine, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, France, Argentina, Iraq, Turkey, Chile, UAE, Lebanon, Syria, UK, Canada and Tunisia on May 4-5.

Participants will discuss the issue of Palestine, human rights, Zionist regime tricks for occupying Holy Quds, UN resolutions on Quds, Palestine and the Islamic Ummah.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish





