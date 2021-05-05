Fakhra vaccine successfully goes through 1st  phase of human trial

Son of Martyr Fakhrizadeh, the top Iranian scientist, was the volunteer to receive the Iranian FAKHRA vaccine in its first human trial.

On Mar 16, 2021, Iran started the first phase of clinical tests on “Fakhra” vaccine, which has been developed by the Defense Ministry, by injecting a shot to the son of the top martyred nuclear scientist, Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, a department in Iran's Defense Ministry, which was previously led by Dr. Fakhrizadeh, has developed the vaccine. Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on November 28.

The efforts of the agency leading to the development of the vaccine started with manufacturing COVID-19 test kits and level-3 portable laboratories.

6125**424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish