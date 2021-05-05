Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 5

** IRAN DAILY

--- Iran denies reports of prisoner swap deal with US

Iran’s Foreign Ministry denied reports of an agreement over the exchange of prisoners between Tehran and Washington, saying the ministry does not confirm the statements attributed to informed sources.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said while the issue of prisoners has always been on the country’s agenda, the Sunday evening report by Lebanon’s Arabic-language Al Mayadeen news network is untrue.

--- UNIDO cooperating with Iran on job opportunities in five provinces: Tehran office chief

T he United Nations Industrial Development

Organization (UNIDO) cooperates with Iran’s

Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare on creating job opportunities in five provinces, according to the representative of the agency’s field office in Tehran.

The Vienna-based organization specializes in economic and industrial development in the developing countries or nations with a transitional economy.

--- ‘With progress on vaccination, tourism in Yazd to boom again

A provincial official expressed optimism that with progress on vaccination against COVID-19, tourism in Yazd will flourish again, based on many requests by foreign tourist agencies to visit the central province.

“Currently, most of the visit requests are from China and European countries”, the head of the province’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department told Iran Daily, adding that due to the coronavirus restrictions, the department does not issue tourist visas.

Referring to the impact of the coronavirus on the tourism industry in Yazd, Seyyed Mostafa Fatemi said countries with high vaccination rates have now reopened to foreign tourists.

--- Russia Says Ready to Leave SWIFT, Join Iranian System

Russia has said says it is prepared to leave U.S.-dominated international payment system SWIFT and pair with alternative systems such as Iran’s electronic financial messaging platform Sepam.

The decision announced by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova comes in the wake of a resolution passed recently by the European Parliament calling for Russia’s expulsion from the SWIFT financial network.

--- U.S. Not Close to Returning to Iran Nuclear Deal

President Joe Biden reportedly told Mossad chief Yossi Cohen that the U.S. is not close to returning to the nuclear deal with Iran, according to an American news report.

The report, published in Hebrew on the Walla site and in English on Axios, cited an unnamed senior Zionist official briefed on the Friday talks.

According to the report, Cohen told Biden that it would be a mistake for the U.S. to return to the deal "without improving” it. Biden reportedly responded that the U.S. had a long way to go before it agrees to a return to full compliance with the 2015 agreement.

--- Iranian Athletes Claim Four Medals at Karate 1-Premier League

Iranian athletes have seized four medals at the Karate 1-Premier League in Lisbon, Portugal.

Zabiollah Poorshab claimed a gold at the Male Kumite -84kg final after his Japanese rival Ryutaro Araga withdrew from the match due to injury.

Bahman Asgari Ghoncheh was defeated against Italian practitioner Luigi Busa 3-0 in the Male Kumite -75 kg final and snatched a silver.

--- Mining sector records annual positive trade balance

Iranian mining industry has registered a $4.271 billion positive trade balance in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20), according to the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry data.

Based on the mentioned data, some 55.124 million tons of minerals and mining industry products worth $7.682 billion were exported in the previous year, while the imports of such products stood at only $3.410 billion.



--- Tehran, Rome discuss ways to expand tourism

Iranian Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan and Giuseppe Perrone, the Italian Ambassador to Iran, discussed ways to expand tourism and cultural ties on Monday.

Iran’s tourism sector achieved growth despite the adverse effects of the U.S. sanctions and the country tried to minimize the effects of the sanctions, Mounesan said.

Given the positive trend of the ongoing negotiations, good opportunities will be provided to strengthen Iran’s cooperation with various countries, he added.



--- Six powerlifters to represent Iran at Bangkok 2021 World Cup

Six Iranian powerlifters will participate at the Bangkok 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup.

The competition will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from May 6 to 9.

Bangkok 2021 World Cup will also serve as Tokyo Paralympic Qualifier,” Iran head coach Aliasghar Ravasi said. “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, our athletes didn’t participate in any tournament and the Bangkok 2021 World Cup could be a serious preparatory event for our powerlifters.”

“The Thailand competition is the final phase of qualifying. Our powerlifters must partake in the event to be eligible for Tokyo Games,” he added.

