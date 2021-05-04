Islamic Jihad envoy: Normalizing ties with Israel equals betraying Palestinians’ ideals

Speaking as a guest speaker in the 2nd International Holy Quds Congress, Abu-Sharif added: The entire offspring of the Islamic Ummah (nation) must be sensitive about the treacherous project of Islamic world’s naturalizing ties with the Zionist regime, brighten the minds about it, and strongly resist against it.

“No justice seeker in the Islamic world can remain indifferent about Palestine issue, the Judaizing process of the Holy Quds and occupation of the Islamic territories,” he said.

Abu-Sharif further reiterated: The occupation of Palestine was done based on a colonialist project that was initiated by Britain and the other colonialist countries, aimed at looting the Muslim nations’ wealth, and exertion of their hegemony at the heart of the Islamic world.

“Our campaign against the Israeli usurpers of our lands will lead to the final liberation of the Holy Quds, and in order to achieve that objective we need both be spiritually and militarily well fit and ever-ready,” he added.

The 2nd International Holy Quds Congress which began a few hours ago in Holy Qum, Iran, will continue its activities for two days and 30 renowned thinkers and intellectuals from Iran, Palestine, Malaysia, India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, France, Argentina, Iraq, Turkey, Chile, the UAE, Lebanon, Syria, Britain, Canada and Tunisia will exchange viewpoints in it on liberation of the Holy Quds.