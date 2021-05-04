Muslims unite! To demolish Zionist regime: Indian cleric

Speaking as a guest speaker in the 2nd International Holy Quds Congress, Molana Qasemi referred to the exalted status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the occupied Holy Quds (Jerusalem) for all major religions in the world, arguing: For we Muslims, the Holy Quds is a part of our faith and its importance is no less than the Holy Mecca, which is why we need to heed this precious spiritual heritage and its fate.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a strong supporter of the oppressed and homeless Palestinian nation and also paid dearly for this support and the International Quds Day rallies in Islamic Iran and the broad support of the Iranians who attend it every year is good proof for unified Iranian government and nation’s support for the Palestinians’ ideals, he added.

The prominent Indian cleric said that Palestine needs to be at the disposal of its real residents and owners, reiterating: We hope in very near future all world Muslims will be able to pray together in that holy land and the criminal Zionist enemies will be both humiliated and defamed.

The 2nd International Holy Quds Congress which began a few hours ago in Holy Qum, Iran, will continue its activities for two days and 30 renowned thinkers and intellectuals from Iran, Palestine, Malaysia, India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, France, Argentina, Iraq, Turkey, Chile, the UAE, Lebanon, Syria, Britain, Canada and Tunisia will exchange viewpoints in it on liberation of the Holy Quds.

