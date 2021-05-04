Islamic states must prioritize liberation of al-Quds: Activist

Emil Ashurov, Russian Muslim activist and member of the Society for the Defense of the Palestinian Nation, told IRNA on Tuesday that the sacred al-Quds will be liberated only via solidarity of Islamic nations.

Ashurov called on Muslim nations to follow up guidelines of late Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in order to liberate the occupied Palestine.

The Islamic nations should not allow their politicians to pursue the betrayal policy of normalization of ties with the Zionist regime, he emphasized.

Al-Quds is the heart of the Islamic world, which is occupied by the global Zionism; so, the cause of Palestine is very important for the Muslims throughout the globe, the Russian activist noted.

According to the Muslim activist, the so-called deal of the century, which was proposed by the Trump administration, was initiated to ignore Palestinians’ rights, but the plan doomed to failure because of Muslims’ unity and attempts made by accountable governments.

However, he warned, the failure of the plan does not translate into the complete victory of Muslims in resolving the Palestinian problem, adding that the occupation still continues; then, the Islamic world should be vigilant, because the enemy will initiate other plots.

