7 Hamedan monuments ready to be in UNESCO list

Director General of Cultural Heritage of Hamedan Province Ali Malmir told IRNA on Tuesday that some of the documents have been finalized and sent to the organization, but other ones are in last phase of study.

The idea of listing Hegmataneh Hill was discussed by UNESCO and Iranian experts, Malmir said, adding that the papers are being prepared as soon as possible.

The Ali-Sadr Cave as an important natural site in Hamedan province has been put on the UNESCO Temporary List of World Heritage, he noted, adding that the documents of Taj Abad and Farasfaj caravanserais have been delivered to UNESCO and their evaluators will visit the province in July.

Three historical and cultural monuments of Ekbatan Dam, Varkaneh and Arzanfood are among other sites, which will be proposed to UNESCO to be listed following the finalization of studies on these sites, he stated.

According to the official, the preliminary studies on ancient Noshijan Citadel have been completed and the authorities have prepared a document to be sent to UNESCO.

The Qasemabad aqueduct is another historical site, which is one of listed aqueducts in Iran and authorities want to follow up listing of the monument in UNESCO List of World Heritage, Malmir added.

Hamedan province enjoys 1,800 historical and natural monuments of which more than 1,000 monuments have been nationally registered.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites are places of importance to cultural or natural heritage as described in the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, established in 1972, Iran acceded to the convention on February 26, 1975, making its historical sites eligible for inclusion on the list.

