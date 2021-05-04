World Quds Day symbolizes battle of truth against falsehood: Hamas

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Al-Zahar evaluated the designation by late Imam Khomeini as a “successful selection,” which urges the world nations to pay attention to the constant battle to liberate al-Quds.

Describing the liberation of whole Palestinian lands from the Mediterranean Sea to Jordan River as a “principle rule of Islamic world,” he underlined that al-Quds is one of the most sacred places in the eyes of Muslims after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Zahar noted that al-Quds is an “Arab-Islamic territory and icon of belief, religion, land and capital city of Palestine.”

Condemning normalization of ties between certain Arab countries and the Zionist regime, he stipulated that they left behind the principle rule of the Islamic world and are considered as traitors to the Muslim nations.

He also depicted the so-called normalization of ties with the Zionist regime as a “real deviation and crime,” which will be obliterated only when the usurping regime and the traitors are being removed from power.

According to the Hamas official, al-Quds is the “heart” of the Palestinian territories and occupation of al-Quds will be translated into the occupation of the whole Palestinian lands.

Al-Zahar urged all Muslim and Arab countries to support Palestinian cause and help the oppressed nation to liberate the occupied territories.

