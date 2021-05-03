Iran’s Amir Kabir Univ. among most influential in world

According to the list, with the rank of 48 in innovation, Amir Kabir University was the first Iranian university on the list, which also included University of Tehran, Sanati Sharif University (Sharif University of Technology), K. N. Toosi University of Technology, Tarbiat Modares (Instructors' Training) University.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We use carefully calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching, says the official website of the Ranking.

University of Manchester, University of Sydney, RMIT University , and La Trobe University stood first through fourth in the ranking.

9417**2050

