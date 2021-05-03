Iranian, Swedish officials discuss Yemen issue

In a virtual meeting on Monday, the two officials reviewed the latest developments in the peace process in Yemen focused on regional tours.

Both sides called for further consultation and cooperation between Iran and Sweden to reach a political solution to put an end to the Yemeni crisis.

The negotiations and achievements of Peter Semneby's regional tour to Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Yemen, the issue of Yemen during the tour of the Iranian Foreign Minister and the latest consultations to draft the Yemen peace deal and the initiatives of Iran to resolve the Safer ship crisis were among the topics discussed during the meeting.

