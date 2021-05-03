Iran ready for talks with neighbors, says FM spox

Speaking in a virtual press conference on regional trips last week by Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Khatibzadeh said that the trips had nothing to do with the ongoing talks in Vienna on reviving the JCPOA.

On the potential negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia to reestablish diplomatic ties, the spokesman told IRNA’s correspondent that the change in tone would contribute to de-escalation, but it wouldn’t bear practical results unless it leads to change in behavior.

"We think that regional states and nations will see the results of such potential talks which are peace, stability and development," he stated.

He refused to offer timing on the conclusion of negotiations to revive the JCPOA, but said that if the US accepted to do its commitments in a verifiable way, the deal would have been revitalized last month or so.

Khatibzadeh blamed the US for wasting the Joint Commission’s time, adding that Iran and the other side have reached to two drafts and their disagreements must be solved.

Asked about Iran’s funds locked in other countries due to US sanctions, he underlined that all funds belonging to Iran in any country must be available for Iran and this is definite.

He said that the UK’s debt to Iran has been confirmed in the court and the UK government has to pay its outstanding debt which has been delayed for decades.

