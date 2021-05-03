COVID-19 kills 391 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 391 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 72,875, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday.

20,732 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,009 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 2,004,949 patients out of a total of 2,555,587 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,461 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She went on to say that 16,240,345 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

