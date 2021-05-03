Impact of Intl. Quds Day on Collapse of Zionist Regime

Some prominent resistance figures such as representative of the Islamic Jihad movement in Iran Nasser Abu Sharif, representative of the Hamas movement in Tehran Khaled Al-Qaddumi, cultural advisor of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Syria Seyed Hamid Reza Esmati, the Lebanese Hezbollah representative in Tehran Seyed Abdullah Safi al-Din, deputy head of the Amal Movement Office in Tehran Salah Fahs, former Syrian ambassador to the United Nations George Jabour and former Syrian ambassador Turki al-Hassan are going to deliver speeches in the event.

Features of fall of the Zionist regime will be reviewed based on two aspects of “internal collapse” and “external collapse.” Subjects such as generational, security, political, social, economic and ideological challenges as well as expansion of resistance movement, loss of strategic privileges, change of public opinion and formation of civil movements against the regime will be presented during the conference.

The virtual confab will be held on Wednesday May 5 via Instagram account of the Rasaneh Cultural House and the Iranian embassy in Syria at 8:30 pm Tehran time and 7:00 pm Damascus time.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish