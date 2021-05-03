Iran rejects news about agreement with US on exchange of prisoners

Majid Takht Ravanchi made the remarks on Sunday in response to some news carried by certain foreign media that Iran and the US have agreed to reciprocally release eight prisoners and the unfreezing of seven billion dollars of Iran’s blocked assets.

The news is not confirmed [by Iran], the ambassador announced.

However, Iran has always emphasized comprehensive exchange of prisoners between the two countries, he added.

As Takht Ravanchi noted, Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly presented the issue of exchange of prisoners, but the American side has rejected it under baseless excuses.

Some Iranians are in American jails just because of ignoring US illegitimate and unilateral sanctions on Iran.

Since past days, Iran and the 4+1 have been carrying out talks in Vienna, Austria.

Iranian officials have already stated that the US has to first lift the sanctions, then to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from which the former American president Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally in 2018.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish