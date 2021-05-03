Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on May 3

** IRAN DAILY

-- VP: Workers’ unique role in boosting domestic output evident to everyone

The unique and indispensable role of the hardworking and dear Iranian workers in boosting domestic production, particularly, at a time when the country has concurrently been under US unilateral sanctions and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, has become evident to everyone more than ever.

The remark was made by Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri in an Instagram post on the occasion of the International Workers’ Day (May 1), also known as the Labor Day.

-- Persian Gardens – the beauty of traditional Iranian architecture

The site covers 1.6km2 and includes a structure commonly believed to be the mausoleum of Cyrus, the fortress of Toll-e Takht sitting on top of a nearby hill, and the remains of two royal palaces and gardens. Pasargadae Persian Gardens provide the earliest known example of the Persian Chahar Bagh, or fourfold garden design.

When you travel to Iran, you will notice that Iranians love outing and spending some time in the nature. Regardless of the climate, they will find a place to picnic under the shade of large trees. This love for nature could be one of the reasons Persian Garden emerged and became such an important element in Iranian urbanism, surfiran.com wrote.

-- US dollar at new low in Iranian market

The exchange rate of the dollar dropped by 10,100 rials to hit 219,700 rials on Sunday compared to the price for Saturday, which was 229,800 rials, which marks 4.6 percent of drop according to figures by eghtesadnews.com.

The same happened to the euro, which fell by 12,140 rials on Sunday, and sold at 264,210 rials in the foreign currency market, indicating a 4.6 percent decrease.

On Sunday, the rate of each US dollar in official currency exchanges was 217,000 rials, 4.52 percent less than the figure for Saturday which was 226,800.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Leader: Elections Are a Matchless Opportunity

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday called for a massive participation of Iranians in the forthcoming presidential election, warning against efforts to dissuade people from participating in high numbers.

"When the people are present, no power can shake the country. So, everyone who participates in the elections is working for the fate of the country and its future,” the Leader said in a televised address to the nation.

-- Iran Takes Delivery of Biggest Vaccine Cargo

The Iranian Red Crescent Society on Sunday took delivery of the largest shipment of the coronavirus vaccine that the country has imported since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020.

The consignment, including one million doses of vaccine, has been provided by the Red Cross Society of China, IRCS Secretary General Muhammad Hassan Qosian said.

The cargo reached Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Sunday morning.

-- Iranian Karate Athletes Win Two Bronze Medals in Portugal

Two Iranian athletes have managed to win bronze medal of 2021 Karate 1-Premier League Lisbon (April 30 to May 2).

The last round of karate competitions for winning Olympics quota started on Friday with 769 athletes from 87 countries in the Portuguese capital and will come to an end on Sunday.

Iran attended the competitions in men’s and women’s kumite and kata sections.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Tehran-Washington prisoner swap has nothing to do with Vienna talks

According to an informed source, the agenda on Vienna negotiations did not and has not included the prisoner swap between Tehran-Washington and Tehran-London.

At the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on May 1, the agenda was to discuss the names of the Iranian individuals and entities on the United States and European Union sanctions list.

-- Zarif thanks Leader for unifying speech

In an Instagram post, Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for his insights on foreign policy. He stated that foreign policy should be a field for unifying the nation, directed by the highest official of the country.

“Therefore, following the opinions and insights of the Leader is an undeniable necessity for foreign policy,” he said in his Instagram post. He expressed hope that he and his colleagues can work together with in the full implementation of the Leader's ideas for the progress of Iran.

-- Sassanid-era citadel to turn into cultural heritage base

Qale Iraj, a gigantic mudbrick citadel dating back to Sassanid period (224–651) in southern Tehran, is set to be turned into a national cultural heritage base.

Located in Pishva near the gates of the old city of Rey, southeast of Tehran, the monument (also known as Gabri fort by the locals) was once one of the largest military fortresses of the time.

"Qale Iraj is approved to be turned into the country's 100th base of the national cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts," IRNA quoted Pishva's governor, Hossein Abbasi, as saying on Sunday.

