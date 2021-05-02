Iranian Karate team wins 4 medals, including a gold in Portugal

The final matches of the Karate 1 league that were aimed at gaining Olympics shares of each team thru the ranking method began on Friday featuring 769 athletes from 87 countries and end ended tonight, Sunday, in Portuguese capital city, Lisbon.

The Iranian team had participated in the competition in committee and kata fields, of men and women.

In the final matches Iran’s world champion Bahman Asgari in minus 75 kilogram lost the gold medal in his committee versus Italy’s renowned athlete Luigi Busa three-nil to win the silver medal.

In minus 84 kilogram, the Iranian Team’s Captain Zabihollah Purshib’s competitor from Japan, the good karateka Ritaro Araga, could not attend the final due to severe injury in his semifinal, which led to Purshib’s winning of the gold medal and the probable Olympics’ share.

Now if Turkey’s athlete Aktash, who has the closest rank to Purshib will lose the EU Athletics, the Iranian Team’s captain will gain the Olympics share.

In the semifinals Hamideh Abbasali and Sajjad Ganjzadeh won the bronze medals and Sara Bahmanyar and Rozita Alipur lost their semifinal matches and also their chances for winning the bronze medals.

The Iranian Team’s Bahman Asgari, Hamideh Abbasali and Sara Bahmanyar, too, gained Olympics shares thru their high ranking in Karate 1.

Either Zabihollah Purship, or Sajjad Ganjzadeh, have still chances to gain a Tokyo Olympics share after the World Karate Federation will announce its latest rankings.

There will then be a match in Paris in which the remaining shares will be finalized.

The Iranian Team can have representatives in men’s minus 67, women’s minus 61 and singular kata in Paris matches.

