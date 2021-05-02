Leader: IRGC Quds Force is the biggest deterrent to passive diplomacy in West Asia

According to the Leader's official website (KHAMENEI.IR), on the occasion of National Teachers' Day and International Workers' Day, Imam Khamenei spoke live with the Iranian people today, May 2, 2021.

Due to the Corona pandemic, this speech was broadcast live from IRIB television channels. The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khamenei, introduced the IRGC Quds Force in his speech as being the biggest, effective factor in preventing passive diplomacy in West Asia.

He stated, "The Quds Force has been able to put into action the independent policy of the Islamic Republic in the region, which is based on honor.”

The following is an excerpt of the statements His Eminence made in this speech:

"For years the Americans have been extremely dissatisfied by Iran’s spiritual influence in the region. They were angry at the Quds Force and Martyr Soleimani for this reason. For the same reason, they martyred Soleimani. We mustn't make remarks that evoke the enemy’s words."

"Some statements have been heard from certain officials of the country these days that astound and sadden one. Some of what has been said is a reiteration of the hostile remarks of our enemies. They’re a reiteration of the US’s remarks."

"To be just, Quds Force is the greatest effective factor in preventing a passive diplomacy in West Asia and it has put into action the independent and dignity-driven politics of the Islamic Republic in this region."

