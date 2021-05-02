Some 6 new Persian Gulf animals registered globally: Expert

Since they have been discovered in the Persian Gulf, the species are named after the Persian Gulf, Samad Hamzei pointed out.

Further information about the species will be announced on the occasion of National Persian Gulf Day, he added.

Creating the Persian Gulf Oceanography center in Bandar Abbas with the aim of carrying out scientific research in oceanography in marine areas under the auspices of the province, including the Strait of Hormuz and numerous islands in the Persian Gulf region, are the main goals of the Persian Gulf Oceanography Centre.

