Iran’s White Winged Horse grabs award from Canadian festival

According to the official website of the event, “Founded in 1998, the Reel to Real: A Celebration of Moving Images for Youth Society has grown and expanded its presentation of Canadian, independent media artworks.”

“The annual Reel 2 Real International Film Festival began as a four-day event in one venue, and has expanded to an eight-day event in two venues: the Roundhouse Community Centre and Vancity Theatre,” he added.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the festival was held online.

The movie narrates the story of Taha who returns to his war-torn homeland in search of his childhood love, where the little girl, twenty years ago, had asked him to become a white winged horse.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish